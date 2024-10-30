Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $5,149,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

