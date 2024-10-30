Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 1,964,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

