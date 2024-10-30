Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

REFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 25,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 328.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

