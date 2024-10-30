Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %
REFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 25,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.20.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
