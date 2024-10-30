Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,427.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,085.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,862.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,756.13 and a 1-year high of $4,440.87. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.