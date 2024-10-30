Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $623.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $481.79 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.96 and a 200-day moving average of $626.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

