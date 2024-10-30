Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.