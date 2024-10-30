Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.