Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.55.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,937. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

