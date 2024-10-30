Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

