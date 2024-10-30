Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

