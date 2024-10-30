China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.