China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 716 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.02 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

