China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Futu by 181.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $130.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

