ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChromaDex

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.