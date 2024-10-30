Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $1,971,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $288.17. The stock had a trading volume of 143,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,447. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $212.82 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

