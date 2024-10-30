CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

