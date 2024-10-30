CIBC Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.11.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.17. 186,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,429. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.72 and a 1 year high of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.27.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.