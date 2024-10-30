Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $156.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

