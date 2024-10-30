Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Up 1.0 %

CNK stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.