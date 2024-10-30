Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 355.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $124.07 and a 52 week high of $215.37.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

