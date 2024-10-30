Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,427 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $108,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

