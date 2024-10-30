CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

