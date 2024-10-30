Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.39, but opened at $235.00. Clean Harbors shares last traded at $231.69, with a volume of 243,316 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 117.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.