CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 439115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.52 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanTech Lithium

In related news, insider Tommy McKeith bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($64,842.37). 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

