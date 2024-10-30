ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

CLIR traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

