Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 869,700 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearwater Paper Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 316,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $57.13.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Paper
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.