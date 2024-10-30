CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 35,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

