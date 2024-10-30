Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Colibri Resource Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.