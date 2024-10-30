Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

