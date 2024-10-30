Compound Market Cap Reaches $393.63 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $393.63 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $44.80 or 0.00061821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,554.25 or 0.38023645 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,589 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,587.25783742 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.77076685 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $36,331,037.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.