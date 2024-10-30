Compound Trading Up 0.3% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $44.20 or 0.00061528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $388.34 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006282 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,307.60 or 0.38015996 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,597 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,589.44973025 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.82100207 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $24,415,930.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

