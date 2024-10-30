Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.47. Conduent has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

