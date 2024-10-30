Conflux Hits One Day Volume of $38.44 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $689.76 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,937.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00516671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00100500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00227671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00070149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,059,125,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,534,122,314 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,058,969,905.61 with 4,533,969,890.74 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15397701 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $39,128,909.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.