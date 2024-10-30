Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 23,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.44.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.