COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDP

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.