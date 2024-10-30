Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Critical Contrast

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 4 0 1 2.40 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Gatos Silver and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential downside of 32.92%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Corvus Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.40 48.70 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

