Cove Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.39. 476,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $387.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.95 and a 200-day moving average of $357.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

