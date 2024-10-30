Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIIG. Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after buying an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

