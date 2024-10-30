Critical Survey: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TH International and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 4 5 0 2.56

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $73.63, suggesting a potential downside of 26.70%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than TH International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.49 -$123.81 million ($0.57) -1.14 Kura Sushi USA $226.78 million 4.99 $1.50 million ($0.07) -1,436.29

This table compares TH International and Kura Sushi USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -43.33% N/A -17.56% Kura Sushi USA -0.30% -0.07% -0.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats TH International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

