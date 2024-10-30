CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Reduced by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

