Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Crown Trading Down 0.4 %

Crown Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crown stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown by 153.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,374 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,167,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 404,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

