crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Hits $1.00

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $61.86 million and $17.00 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,051.52 or 0.99760211 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,049.85 or 0.99757896 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,987,965 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,233,349.9182056. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99843225 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,900,353.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

