CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3,325.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,607 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 71,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3,713.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 303,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 295,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 37,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

