CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.60 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 64,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. CTS has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. CTS’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.