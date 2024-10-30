Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.