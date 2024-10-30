Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Currys Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

