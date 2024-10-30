Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.17 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $313.73 million and $63.17 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,386.66 or 1.00245267 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,371.26 or 1.00223938 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,186,579,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,634,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
