Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,787 FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,582 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,603,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 372.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 322,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

