CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVS Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 924 ($11.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 899 ($11.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,749 ($22.68). The firm has a market cap of £662.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,541.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.