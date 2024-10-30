Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Datasea Stock Down 0.8 %

Datasea stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,392. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

